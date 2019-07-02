Newspaper: Constitutional referendum may be held in spring of 2020

A political decision has been made within the government that a constitutional referendum may be held in spring 2020 to clarify all possible legal arrangements for regulating transitional justice and verification and defining legislative tools, Past (Fact) newspaper reported.

The issue of a referendum or the amendments to the parliament will be finally clarified only after the entire scope of the constitutional amendments. The meaning of the amendments is that the regulations that are considered as risky for the authorities, which require the constitutional order, are immediately clarified.

The paper has not been able to find out yet that the changes will affect the management system, whether the transition will take place in the presidential system, although it is already actively voiced it.