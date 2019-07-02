Iraq to create special financial mechanism for trade with Iran

16th session of Joint Intergovernmental Commission of Armenia and Iran held

Turkey's Erdogan confirms importance of relations with China

Oman denies establishment of diplomatic relations with Israel

Turkish government postpones plans to raise taxes for wealthy

Four-Day Artsakh War veteran in need of help for medical treatment

Aliyev phones Lukashenko

Germany imposes 2 million euro fine on Facebook

Armenia defense minister visits central army recruitment station

Armenia deputy PM to meet with employees of Alaverdi Copper Factory

Trump campaign raises $105 million

Armenia FM receives newly appointed Romania Ambassador

Russia Security Council Deputy Secretary on NATO and CSTO member states

Former Armenia police troops deputy commander to remain in custody

Armenia nationals can visit 60 countries without visas

PM meets with Armenia's medal-winning athletes of 2nd European Games

Armenia deputy PM meets with Iranian energy minister

Armenia President conveys telegram of condolence to Russian counterpart

Armenia PM's wife speaks at Pan-Armenian Conference of Armenian Media

Armenia economy minister receives Egypt Ambassador

Bloomberg: Turkey considers possibility of buying Russian fighter jets

Armenia PM has phone conversation with Kazakhstan President

His Holiness Karekin II receives "Moving towards Freedom and Peace" march organizers

Bourg-de-Peage mayor announces about planned visit to Karabakh

OPEC + countries agreed to extend transaction to reduce oil production by 9 months

Armenia sets up Anti-corruption Policy Council

Suspected in murder of ex-soldier in Moscow region Hovhannes Hayrapetyan confesses to crime

Armenia, Belarus Presidents meet in Minsk

Eduard Hovhannisyan appointed Armenia State Revenue Committee deputy head

Lavrov: Russia urges Iran to comply with key provisions of deal with IAEA

Armenia Parliament speaker meets with Uruguay House of Representatives President

Armenia, Singapore holding talks over signing of double taxation treaty

China recommends US not to interfere in Hong King affairs

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Former Armenia deputy finance minister on salary hike

Macron urges Iran to ‘immediately’ reduce reserves of low-enriched uranium

Algerian parliament speaker resigns

Armenia minister discusses regular air transportation with Sharjah delegation

Ardshinbank offers Summer Travel Packs

Summer military call-up begins in Karabakh

Armenian army's honor guard company to participate in military parade in Minsk

Armenia Deputy Justice Minister receives Netherlands Helsinki Committee Executive Director

Moscow State University: Armenia is rich in talents

Trump says tanks will be displayed in Washington on US Independence Day

Armenian Embassy in Georgia: David Grigoryan will be moved from intensive care unit to ward

Russian envoy: Moscow State University branch strengthens foundations of Armenian-Russian relations

Vardan Balayan appointed Artsakh President’s representative at large

Court refuses to release Armenian ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan

PA CSTO develops recommendations on regulation of virtual currency circulation

1 killed, 16 injured at Turkish tanker blast

Armenia PM: Armenia-Russia relations were, are and will be strategic

US President allocates $ 4.6 billion to fight migrants

Armenia PM holds phone talks with Belarusian President

PM takes part in ceremony of awarding diplomas to graduates of Yerevan branch of Moscow State University

Russian border guards on Armenian-Iranian border detain drug trafficker

Webb Fontaine helps launch Summer School of Data Science in Armenia

Trump says he would leave intelligence forces in Afghanistan

‘Thief in law’ subjected to drive in Armenia

Court hearing in Manvel Grigoryan and his wife's case continues

US offers to introduce tariffs on EU goods at $ 4 billion

Argentina's presidential candidate summoned for questioning for 1994 terrorist attack

Congresswoman Chu introduces amendment backing withdrawal of snipers from Artsakh border

Oil prices are falling

Newspaper: Constitutional referendum may be held in spring of 2020

Porsche shows prototype of its first electric car Taycan

Sri Lankan authorities hire two hangmen ahead of planned executions

Hong Kong police use tear gas to disperse demonstrators in front of parliament

Armenia MPs on Venice Commission considering state of Constitutional Court

Armenia police chief convenes session with road police officers

Case instituted based on Armenia MP's report has been suspended

Armenia Deputy PM receives Head of EU Delegation

Summer military call-up launched in Armenia

Armenia President visits Belarus High Technologies Park

Armenia President meets with Belarus Agriculture and Food Minister

Bug Bounty: e-Gov hackathon results known

Armenia Defense Ministry organizes meetings with female soldiers

Armenian PM meets with Glendale mayor

Armenia PM considers humanitarian mission to Syria historic

Armenia MPs on agenda of Armenian-Russian Interparliamentary Committee session

Trump, Kim Jong Un agree on further dialogue

Armenia PM on Armenian doctors in Syria

Georgia hides information about state of David Grigoryan wounded during protests

Karabakh President receives participants of 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia

Armenia analyst on Azerbaijan's exchange of prisoners of war

WikiLeaks editor-in-chief speaks about Assange’s fragile state

Armenian parliamentary speaker meets with Slovakian counterpart

Armenia President congratulates Canada Governor General on national day

Armenia Prosecutor General fails to express opinion on courts blockade

Armenian analyst: No dividing lines in Karabakh

Training course for Diaspora Armenian teachers kicks off

At least 100 injured in Kabul terrorist attack

Armenia Ombudsman presents special report at Armenian Bar Association congress

Oil minister: Iran won’t leave OPEC but I believe OPEC is going to die

Anna Margaryan's candidacy for post of member of Supreme Judicial Council rejected

Armenia PM appoints head of office of National Security Council

Armenia President signs decree awarding Mkhitar Gosh Medal to prosecutors

OFID and Ameriabank strengthen trade and development in Armenia

Armenia president chats with Putin during European Games 2019

Armenian PM congratulates Canadian counterpart on Canada Day

Armenia Prosecutor General complains about repression attempts