Former Armenia police troops deputy commander to remain in custody

The Criminal Court of Appeal, chaired by Judge Tigran Sahakyan, rejected today the appeal against custody of former high-ranking police officer Gegham Petrosyan, who is charged with murdering Zakar Hovhannisyan in the case of the events of March 1, 2008, Petrosyan’s attorney Vagharshak Gevorgyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am. Petrosyan, who is the former commander of the police troops, is 70 years old.
The trial over the appeal against custody of Gegham Petrosyan was held on June 27 at the Criminal Court of Appeal and was postponed to July 2. Zakar Hovhannisyan died at clinical hospital #3 of Yerevan after receiving a gunshot injury on March 2, 2008.
Ten years after the event, on June 4, 2019, former deputy commander of the police troops of Armenia, Gegham Petrosyan was arrested and later remanded since he was suspected of Hovhannisyan’s murder.