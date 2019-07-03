Armenia minister on fight against domestic violence in Armenia

Armenia has created artificial barriers for the creation of mechanisms to fight against domestic violence for many years. This is what Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan said in her speech during the launch of the Warning and Punishment of Domestic Violence in Armenia: Continuation of Work for Ratification of the Istanbul Convention Project today.
According to her, it is necessary to remember that there is a need to not only express kind wishes, but also take specific actions to raise the level of effectiveness of the fight against domestic violence and violence against women.
The minister stressed that the new authorities attach importance to the solution to this issue, and evidence of this is the involvement of deputies, government officials, members of non-governmental organizations and media representatives.
Batoyan added that there is a need to create additional legal mechanisms through the adoption of relevant laws and increase the role of institutions. The minister said it is important to improve coordination of the actions of government agencies to make the efforts more coordinated and raise the level of public awareness, including through the active involvement of the media and NGOs.