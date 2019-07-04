News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 04
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Armenia's government to allocate 834 million drams to create robotic laboratories in schools
Armenia's government to allocate 834 million drams to create robotic laboratories in schools
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

A total of 834 million drams will be allocated for the creation of robotic laboratories in Armenian schools. The relevant decision was made during the Government’s meeting on Thursday. Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan personally presented this initiative, noting that the money will be allocated by the Union of Enterprises of Advanced Technologies, which will create 284 laboratories in the same number of schools.

According to the minister, currently there are about 350 such laboratories in Armenian schools.

"Research shows that this is a good investment in the development of robotics, as well as engineering and technological thought, and may further affect the economy," said Harutyunyan, adding that next time there will be a competition for the creation of these laboratories, in which they will participate and other organizations.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, in his turn, noted that these works should be continuous, and this year the number of these laboratories should be increased to 470-500, to which Arayik Harutyunyan replied that 650 similar laboratories will be opened next year.

As Avinyan noted, this became possible due to the influx of additional funds into the state budget.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Webb Fontaine helps launch Summer School of Data Science in Armenia
‘’For Webb Fontaine this sector is very important…
 Armenia President visits Belarus High Technologies Park
The President also tested a motorcycle that...
 US to lift ban from Huawei
Trump said at the talks with Xi Jinping, the problem of ensuring national security was touched upon…
 Armenia PM appoints Deputy Minister of High Technological Industry
Upon the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia...
 Apple chief designer leaves company
"This just seems like a natural and gentle time to make this change…
 Bitcoin cost exceeds $ 12,000 since January 2018
At the Binance Exchange, Bitcoin grew in price by 9.23%, up to 12,293 thousand dollars…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos