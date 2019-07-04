Armenia economy minister, World Bank team discuss Local Economy and Infrastructure Project

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan and Head of State Tourism Committee at the Ministry of Economy Susanna Safaryan met today with the team of the World Bank to discuss the implementation of the Development of Local Economy and Infrastructure Project for Armenia.
Chief specialist of infrastructures Zaruhi Tokhmakhyan stated that they have been introduced to the work for improvement of infrastructures envisaged by the Project and assess the current activities as satisfactory.
The details about reconstruction and the development of sub-projects were discussed during the meeting with the minister, who underscored the importance of technical assistance.