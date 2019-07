YEREVAN. – A 13-year-old boy injured in a terrible car accident on Yerevan-Yeraskh highway is not critical, head of intensive care department at Surb Astvatsamayr hospital Anna Chobanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

She said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Spokesperson for the hospital added that the boy has arm fracture and punctured injuries.

As reported earlier, two passenger cars and a minibus collided. The minibus caught fire and six people burned alive. Another 12 were injured.