Armenian State Revenue Committee officer caught on extortion
Armenian State Revenue Committee officer caught on extortion
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The National Security Service of Armenia disclosed a case of extortion of a bribe by an employee of the State Revenue Committee, National Security Service’s press service reported.

The Chief Inspector of the Goris Tax Inspectorate, being aware that Blue Basalt LLC was mining and selling stone without permission, demanded and received from the company’s management about 600 thousand drams. At the same time, in 2017–18, the company, evading tax payment, caused damage to the state by selling about 700 cubic meters of stone at a cost of AMD 17,500,000.

A criminal case has been initiated, charges have been brought against two persons.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
