Ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan not brought to court due to health deterioration

Armenian ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan was not brought to the court due to health deterioration.
According to judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan, the court received a certificate from the Nairi MC, according to which Manvel Grigoryan could not be present due to health reasons.
At the last meeting, the judge granted the request for an interdepartmental examination as part of the commission, the execution was entrusted to the relevant body of the Ministry of Health.
Manvel Grigoryan is accused of misappropriation of property, illegal possession of weapons.