Tuesday
July 09
Tuesday
July 09
Armenia FM meets with OSCE/ODIH director
Armenia FM meets with OSCE/ODIH director
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with OSCE/ODIHR Director Solrun Gisladottir on the margins of the OSCE Informal Ministerial Gathering in Slovakia.

They discussed the issues of the OSCE agenda, Armenia’s involvement in the work of the organization.

The interlocutors touched upon the 2018 parliamentary elections in Armenia hailing cooperation between Armenia and OSCE/ODIHR office.

The sides exchanged views on the reforms aimed at promoting human rights and increasing effectiveness of democratic institutions.

Minister Mnatsakanyan reiterated Armenia’s commitment to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with international partners in order to promote democratic reforms and strengthen achievements. They stressed importance of deepening cooperation with OSCE.
Հայերեն
