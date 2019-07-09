OSCE PA encourages Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify dialogue

OSCE PA delegates encouraged the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify dialogue.
The final declaration adopted in Luxembourg acknowledged the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship aimed at achieving a peaceful and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and welcomes the recent constructive dialogue between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed at establishing an environment conducive to peace and undertaking measures in the humanitarian field.
The declaration “encourages the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify their dialogue in the context of the mediation led by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and to take specific and tangible measures to reach a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the core principles of the Helsinki Final Act, including in particular refraining from the use or threat of force, and respect for territorial integrity and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples.”
The delegates also welcomed the recent recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Italian Chamber of Deputies, as well as the designation by France of 24 April as the day for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, as measures which promote awareness and contribute to the eradication of such atrocities, and calling on other national parliaments to follow suit.