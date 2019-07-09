News
Dollar holding relatively steady in Armenia
Dollar holding relatively steady in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 477.00/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 10.10 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 534.34 (up by AMD 1.17), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 594.53 (down by AMD 3.36), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.47 in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 231.11, AMD 21471.8 and AMD 12437.42, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
