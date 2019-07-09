Georgia MFA welcomes statement by Russia President

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Davit Zalkaliani has declared that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia welcomes the statement by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, commenting on the statement by the President of the Russian Federation on setting sanctions against Georgia, as reported Gruzia Online.
Earlier, Putin declared that he doesn’t deem it necessary to set sanctions against Georgia due to the respect for the Georgian people. According to him, the people stirring anti-Russian moods in Georgia are people who don’t know the history and will cause harm to Georgia in the end. Besides this, the President believes it will be “a great honor” to institute a criminal case against Georgian journalist Georgi Gabunia, who has offended Putin.