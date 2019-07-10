News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 10
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Israeli ambassador: Terrible tragedy of Armenians is a great act of murder in history of 20th century
Israeli ambassador: Terrible tragedy of Armenians is a great act of murder in history of 20th century
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Terrible tragedy that happened to the Armenians is one of the greatest acts of deliberate murder in the history of the 20th century and in the history of mankind, Israel’s Ambassador to Armenia, Eliav Belotserkovsky, told reporters during a reception in honor of Israel’s Independence Day.

According to him, the Jewish people, as well as people living in Israel, “actively oppose this.”

“This was discussed in our parliament, let's see how things go ahead,” he said when asked why Israel has not yet recognized the Armenian Genocide.

To the journalist’s remark that he didn’t use  the word genocide, the Ambassador replied: “The question is not whether to look for this or that word, it is not quite suitable. We need to study the history so that such tragedies do not occur in the future. ”

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
4 US presidential candidates co-sponsor Armenian Genocide resolution
“With U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar coming on board today, four of the top six Senators seeking the Democratic Presidential nomination…
 Newly appointed Israeli Ambassador visits Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex
Marutyan presented stories about one of the...
 Turkish court lifts life punishment for those accused of aiding Gülen supporters who recognize Armenian Genocide
The court rules that Ahmet Altan and Nazli Ilicak did not violate the constitutional order…
 Dutch lawmakers pass motion condemning Erdogan’s hate speech about Armenian Genocide
Foreign minister Blok did not advise against the motion…
 Canberra hosts first ever Armenian Genocide commemoration event
Guests included ACT parliamentarians, representatives from embassies and government departments…
 US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders co-sponsors Armenian Genocide resolution
Presidential candidate, US Senator Bernie Sanders has co-sponsored a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos