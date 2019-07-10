Israeli ambassador: Terrible tragedy of Armenians is a great act of murder in history of 20th century

YEREVAN. – Terrible tragedy that happened to the Armenians is one of the greatest acts of deliberate murder in the history of the 20th century and in the history of mankind, Israel’s Ambassador to Armenia, Eliav Belotserkovsky, told reporters during a reception in honor of Israel’s Independence Day.

According to him, the Jewish people, as well as people living in Israel, “actively oppose this.”

“This was discussed in our parliament, let's see how things go ahead,” he said when asked why Israel has not yet recognized the Armenian Genocide.

To the journalist’s remark that he didn’t use the word genocide, the Ambassador replied: “The question is not whether to look for this or that word, it is not quite suitable. We need to study the history so that such tragedies do not occur in the future. ”