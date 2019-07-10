Armenia PM holds phone talks with Iran President

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held phone talks with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani, as reported the news service of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed several issues related to cooperation, recalled, with satisfaction, the recent session of the Armenian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission held in Tehran and mentioned the importance of implementation of the agreements that were reached.

The parties also discussed the prospects for the enhancement of cooperation between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union and exchanged views on the developments unfolding in the region.