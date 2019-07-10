News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 10
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Armenia PM holds phone talks with Iran President
Armenia PM holds phone talks with Iran President
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held phone talks with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani, as reported the news service of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed several issues related to cooperation, recalled, with satisfaction, the recent session of the Armenian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission held in Tehran and mentioned the importance of implementation of the agreements that were reached.

The parties also discussed the prospects for the enhancement of cooperation between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union and exchanged views on the developments unfolding in the region.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran proposes use of national currencies in trade with Armenia
“The economic relations would be enhanced in light of banking ties…
 Iran’s Rouhani meets with Armenia Deputy PM
They discussed a host of issues, including the bilateral ties…
 16th session of Joint Intergovernmental Commission of Armenia and Iran held
In his welcoming remarks, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude to...
 Armenia deputy PM meets with Iranian energy minister
Grigoryan and Ardakanian attached importance to the ratification of the...
 Iran, Armenia discuss energy cooperation
Both sides underlined the importance of following up regional interaction in energy field…
 Armenia, chairman of Iran chamber of advocates discuss prospects for extradition of 14 Iranian convicts
Currently there are nearly 100 Iranians serving sentence in Armenia’s correctional facilities…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos