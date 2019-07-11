EU Court lifts sanctions against Ukranian ex-President Yanukovych

The EU court has lifted sanctions against the Ukrainian Ex-President Viktor Yanukovych and his entourage, 112 Ukraine reported.

Sargan admitted that, apart from Yanukovych, the court might lift the sanctions against his son Oleksandr Yanukovych, ex-Head of Incomes Ministry Oleksandr Klymenko, ex-Prosecutor General Viktor Pshonka and his son Artem, as well as ex-Head of Presidential Administration Andriy Klyuyev.

“The sanctions were extended by the Council of the European Union over 2016-2018", Larysa Sargan, press secretary of Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko wrote on Facebook.