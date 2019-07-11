News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 11
USD
476.94
EUR
537.27
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.94
EUR
537.27
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
EU Court lifts sanctions against Ukranian ex-President Yanukovych
EU Court lifts sanctions against Ukranian ex-President Yanukovych
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The EU court has lifted sanctions against the Ukrainian Ex-President Viktor Yanukovych and his entourage, 112 Ukraine reported

Sargan admitted that, apart from Yanukovych, the court might lift the sanctions against his son Oleksandr Yanukovych, ex-Head of Incomes Ministry Oleksandr Klymenko, ex-Prosecutor General Viktor Pshonka and his son Artem, as well as ex-Head of Presidential Administration Andriy Klyuyev. 

“The sanctions were extended by the Council of the European Union over 2016-2018", Larysa Sargan, press secretary of Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko wrote on Facebook.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU may impose sanctions on Turkey for exploration in Cyprus waters
“In light of Turkey’s continued and new illegal drilling activities, the (EU) decides to suspend negotiations on the Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement…
Bright Armenia: Authorities are not actively cooperating with EU
“Poland is a prime example. We didn’t work with them as we should...
 Tusk: Collapse of Soviet Union was positive development for Russians as well
“It is an honour for me to take part in this Conference in the beautiful city of Batumi…
 MP: Karabakh settlement, liberalization of visa regime with Armenia discussed in Poland
“This is an important format for the development of relations between Armenia and Poland…
 Newspaper: EU puts forward demands for visa liberalization
EU has toughened its position and is conducting thorough research...
 Armen Sarkissian to Donald Tusk: Armenia is country which shares European values
President Sarkissian welcomed the visit of Donald Tusk to Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos