Commission dealing with probe in April 2016 war will work hard in summer and fall
Commission dealing with probe in April 2016 war will work hard in summer and fall
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The commission set up to investigate the circumstances of the April 2016 war will be working hard in summer and fall, chairman of the standing committee on defense and security Andranik Kocharyan told reporters.

 “The commission’s work will often not be available to the media. At the same time, we will inform media about the steps taken by the commission,” Kocharyan said during a joint briefing of “My Step” parliamentary group.

The commission members are working hard, he assured, adding that results of the investigation should not raise any doubts.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
