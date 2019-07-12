Armenia President hosts Asmik Grigorian, Constantine Orbelian

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted today internationally recognized soprano, winner of the International Opera Award as Best Female Singer of 2018 Asmik Grigorian and Constantine Orbelian, artistic director of the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan.
Armen Sarkissian congratulated Asmik Grigorian on her recent solo performance dedicated to the memory of her father, People’s Artist of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic, Merited Artist of the Soviet Socialist Republic of Lithuania Gegham Grigoryan at the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan. The President emphasized that he would often meet with Gegham Grigoryan and had a personal friendship with him and that his art and merit is appreciated not only in Armenia, but also abroad.
Expressing gratitude for the cordial reception, Asmik Grigorian stated that Gegham Grigoryan had helped her a lot in terms of professional orientation and her growth as a singer. The opera singer also presented her future plans.
The interlocutors also talked about the possibility of the singer’s new concerts in Armenia.