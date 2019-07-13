Armenia Parliament delegation to EuroNest PA has new head

YEREVAN. – President of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, on Saturday chaired a special meeting of the NA Council.
And by decision of the Council, an amendment and an addendum has been made to the decision on approving the composition of the NA Delegation to the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly (PA) of the Eastern Partnership. Accordingly, Gayane Abrahamyan from the majority My Step faction in the NA will replace My Step faction MP Mkhitar Hayrapetyan as Head of the NA Delegation to the EuroNest PA, and lawmaker Narek Mkrtchyan from the same faction will be included in this delegation.
Also, an amendment has been made to the NA Council’s decision to approve the composition of NA delegations to several international assemblies. As a result, My Step faction deputy Sipan Pashinyan will replace Narek Mkrtchyan as member of the NA Delegation to the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS).