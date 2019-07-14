Rouhani: US plans against Iran fail

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the US plans against Iran have failed, Tasnim reported.
According to him, despite 14 months of tough sanctions imposed by the US against Iran, the Iranian people steadfastly held and did not give up their positions.
“For 14 months, the world’s biggest economic and military power has imposed the severest sanctions on Iran,” Rouhani said, addressing a gathering of people in the northeastern city of Shirvan in North Khorasan Province on Sunday.
According to him, the US government was defeated in all directions, which it chose to hit the Iranian people.
“If these sanctions had targeted any other nation, they would have knocked down that nation, but Iran's people are standing firm.”
He added that at the UN and the IAEA no country trusts US statements against Iran.