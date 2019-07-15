News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 15
USD
476.68
EUR
537.65
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
537.65
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Ambassador Kopirkin: Russia respects events unrolling in Armenia
Ambassador Kopirkin: Russia respects events unrolling in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Justice Minister of Armenia, Rustam Badasyan, on Monday received Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin.

First, Badasyan welcomed the ambassador to the Ministry of Justice, and expressed readiness to make their cooperation grow deeper, the ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Ambassador Kopirkin, for his part, noted that Russia respects the events unrolling in Armenia, and stands ready to develop cooperation between the two countries.

Subsequently, the Armenian minister and the Russian diplomat discussed the avenues for expanding cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, and reflected on the planned anticorruption and judicial reforms in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Deputy PM on Armenian-Russian talks over natural gas price
Armenia is still holding talks over the...
 Newspaper: Price of Russian natural gas for Armenia to rise to $200
“The authorities are hiding details of talks over the price of Russian natural gas...
 Russian envoy to UK offers condolences on demise of Ambassador Arman Kirakossian
“Deeply saddened by the news on passing of Arman Kirakossian…
Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman posts photos from Yerevan (PHOTO)
“In Yerevan. Soul in heaven...
 Pashinyan, Putin discuss cooperation within Eurasian Economic Union, CSTO
Putin and Pashinyan discussed preparations for the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council…
 Pashinyan has phone talks with Putin
“All the conversations concerned current and long-term issues on the agenda of the EAEU…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos