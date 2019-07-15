Ambassador Kopirkin: Russia respects events unrolling in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The Justice Minister of Armenia, Rustam Badasyan, on Monday received Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin.
First, Badasyan welcomed the ambassador to the Ministry of Justice, and expressed readiness to make their cooperation grow deeper, the ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Ambassador Kopirkin, for his part, noted that Russia respects the events unrolling in Armenia, and stands ready to develop cooperation between the two countries.
Subsequently, the Armenian minister and the Russian diplomat discussed the avenues for expanding cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, and reflected on the planned anticorruption and judicial reforms in Armenia.