EU agrees with Cyprus on Turkish drilling ship
EU agrees with Cyprus on Turkish drilling ship
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The EU agrees with Nicosia on the actions of the Turkish drilling ship on the Cyprus shelf, German Minister of European Affairs Michael Roth told reporters.

According to him, provocation of Turkey is unacceptable for all of us, TASS reported.

We found an appropriate balanced tactic that allows us to keep open all the options, of course, and sanctions, he said adding that the EU will have to discuss this in due time.

Large deposits of natural gas on the shelf and in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus have been found.

Ankara, challenging the boundaries of the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus, previously sent the Fatih vessel to the area, stating that the drilling will continue until September 3. Cyprus’ authorities authorized on June 10 the arrest of the crew members of a Turkish drilling ship. Turkey also sent a second vessel, Yavuz, on July 4 to conduct geological exploration on the shelf.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared the country's readiness to defend the rights of Turkish Cypriots to shelf fields, as well as with the use of armed forces.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
