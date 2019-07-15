News
Expert: Armenian authorities demonstrate criminal inaction on garbage issue
Expert: Armenian authorities demonstrate criminal inaction on garbage issue
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Armenian authorities are demonstrating criminal inaction, and from an epidemiological point of view, the dangerous situation in the country is only growing, the international expert on the quality of veterinary services, Grigor Grigoryan told reporters on Monday.

According to him, as a result of this inaction, laws are being violated in the field of health care, food safety, and so on.

He noted that the problem will not be solved only by appeals, as the authorized bodies must act: it is necessary to conduct a study, assess the risks, make an appeal, with advice.

“The silence of the World Health Organization’s Yerevan office is also surprising,” he added.

Grigor Grigoryan noted that if the state bodies are powerless in front of the problem, then we need to think about changing officials, urging citizens to avoid contact with stray animals, which can also be carriers of diseases.
