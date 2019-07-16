Criminal charges filed against Armenian businessman’s nephew

YEREVAN. – Criminal charges have been filed against businessman Samvel Karapetyan’s nephew, Tashir Group of Companies representative of Narek Karapetyan and his friend. Naira Harutyunyan, acting head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, confirmed this information to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The two young men have been charged under the Criminal Code articles on particularly large-scale extortion by an organized group.
A signature bond to not leave Armenia has been selected as a pretrial measure for them.
Police have opened a criminal case.
An investigation is underway.