News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 16
USD
476.74
EUR
535.47
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.74
EUR
535.47
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Criminal charges filed against Armenian businessman’s nephew
Criminal charges filed against Armenian businessman’s nephew
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Criminal charges have been filed against businessman Samvel Karapetyan’s nephew, Tashir Group of Companies representative of Narek Karapetyan and his friend. Naira Harutyunyan, acting head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, confirmed this information to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The two young men have been charged under the Criminal Code articles on particularly large-scale extortion by an organized group.

A signature bond to not leave Armenia has been selected as a pretrial measure for them.

Police have opened a criminal case.

An investigation is underway.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos