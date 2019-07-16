Karabakh President visits Karkar Tourist Resort Complex in Stepanakert

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan visited today the Karkar Tourist Resort Complex located in the vicinity of Stepanakert, as reported the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.
The head of state learned about the preparations being carried out at the complex ahead of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games to be held in Artsakh.
The President assigned the heads of interested bodies to carry out the activities at the camp properly and attached importance to the existence of a suitable and state-of-the-art tourists network in the Republic of Artsakh.
The President was accompanied by Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan, Chairman of the World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games Ishkhan Zakaryan and other officials.