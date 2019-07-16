Ukraine to change ambassador in Armenia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is planning on changing Ukraine’s ambassadors in several countries, as reported LB.ua, citing sources of diplomatic circles.
“In light of the new phase in Ukrainian politics, Zelensky is planning on changing Ukraine’s ambassadors, and first and foremost the ambassadors in G7 countries. However, the problem is that there are no candidates yet. Among the countries are the Vatican, Switzerland, Argentina, Vietnam, Jordan, Armenia, Cyprus, the South African Republic, etc.,” one source said.