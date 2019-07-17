News
US hopes to hold talks with North Korea on denuclearization
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US has expressed tope to hold talks on denuclearization with North Korea after Pyongyang warned that US and South Korean military drills could affect the resumption of dialogue, AFP reported

Pyongyang hinted that it might even reconsider the moratorium on nuclear testing during the drills.

The US State Department said it remains optimistic about the commitments made by the leaders of the two countries during their June meeting and at the February summit in Vietnam.

"From our perspective, we would hope that no one would try to block, in their government or our government, the ability for President Trump and Chairman Kim to make progress on the commitments they made to each other in Vietnam," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters. "We look forward, of course, to resuming those negotiations and we hope to talk, always, so we can advance progress on these commitments.”
