Armenian Deputy Justice Minister Tigran Khachikyan resigns
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Deputy Justice Minister Tigran Khachikyan has resigned.

“Of course, the unprecedented political will in the fight against corruption, the fundamental reform of the penitentiary system that exists today has numerous directions for implementation,” he wrote on his Facebook announcing his resignation.

According to him, as the result of the work done both anti-corruption projects and draft strategies of the penitentiary sphere are practically ready, as conceptual documents, aimed at a stable reform of the sphere.

Khachikyan did not explain the reasons for his resignation.
