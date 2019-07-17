Russian FM: Armenia is Russia's key partner in South Caucasus

Russia pays special attention to political events taking place in Armenia and other countries of the post-Soviet space, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Arguments and Facts.

His remarks came in response to comment whether he believes that Russia is geopolitically losing in Ukraine, Armenia, and Georgia, allowing the creation of a belt of enemies of Russia from former fraternal people.

According to him, after the collapse of the USSR, the West began to actively intervene in the internal affairs of the former Soviet republics, including Ukraine and Georgia.

“What comes to Armenia, the situation is different there. This country is a key partner of Russia in the South Caucasus. It has established strategic, allied relations. We have intensive political dialogue, cooperation on the parliamentary line in the international arena. Russia is the leading economic partner of Armenia. Educational, cultural, investment, military-technical ties are developing dynamically. The political processes in Ukraine, Georgia, and Armenia are certainly not indifferent to us since we are talking about the fraternal nations with which we are connected by a long history of relations, including living in one state. Unfortunately, after the collapse of the USSR, the West believed that the ‘end of history’ had come, and it is now allowed to grossly interfere in the affairs of certain states, unceremoniously command internal political processes,” he said adding that Ukraine is the most glaring example of it.

“As for Georgia, I am convinced: Georgian people do not consider Russians to be their enemies,” he added.