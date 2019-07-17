Greek MPs take oath of office

The deputies of the new convocation of the Parliament of Greece, who were elected during the July 7 general elections, took oath of office during the first parliamentary session Wednesday, as reported TASS.
The oaths of the Orthodox deputies were accepted by Pontiff of the Greek Orthodox Church, Archbishop Ieronymos II of Athens and All Greece. Three Muslim deputies took oath on the Koran, while some deputies wished to take oath through the mundane ritual.
According to tradition, debates are not held on the first day of the parliamentary sessions. The president of the parliament will be elected during the second parliamentary session on Thursday. On July 20, the government will submit its action plan to the parliament, and this will be followed by three-day debates.