European Commission launches antitrust investigation against Amazon

The European Commission has launched a formal antitrust investigation against the American Internet giant Amazon, during which it will examine the combination of the functions of the trading platform and the retailer and assess whether the company does not violate EU competition rules using data from independent retailers, the EC said in a statement.
“When providing a marketplace for independent sellers, Amazon continuously collects data about the activity on its platform. Based on the Commission's preliminary fact-finding, Amazon appears to use competitively sensitive information – about marketplace sellers, their products and transactions on the marketplace,” the source noted.
“European consumers are increasingly shopping online. E-commerce has boosted retail competition and brought more choice and better prices. We need to ensure that large online platforms don't eliminate these benefits through anti-competitive behaviour. I have therefore decided to take a very close look at Amazon's business practices and its dual role as marketplace and retailer, to assess its compliance with EU competition rules,” she said.