Turkish court sentences 9 for different periods under Hrant Dink murder case

Turkey's Deputy Consul in Iraqi Kurdistan killed in Erbil

Armenia PM on Venice Commission

NEWS.am daily digest: 17.07.19

Armenia PM, Holy See Apostolic Nuncio discuss Armenia-Vatican relations

Greek MPs take oath of office

European Commission launches antitrust investigation against Amazon

Armenia Police Chief, victims' families pay tribute to police officers killed at Patrol Sentry Service Regiment

One killed in Armenia road accident (PHOTOS)

Acting CSTO Secretary General urges to create standards of conduct in the information field under UN

Armenia President visits Yerevan Municipality

Armenia FM, US Department of State representative touch upon Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Expert: Armenia "transports" 1,500,000,000 cubic meters of water to Azerbaijan

Armenia Deputy PM meets with new Director-General of UN Office at Geneva

Armenian political party leader on Armenia's authorities and Karabakh

Bill Gates no longer 2nd richest billionaire

Karabakh defense minister visits some military units, frontline

Armenian environmentalist on use of water from Armenia's artesian basins

Ararat Mirzoyan, Nancy Pelosi discuss Armenian-American relations

Eurasian Economic Union exchange rate policy advisory board to be set up

Armenia minister receives British Council education officer

Armenia PM holds consultation over public procurement

3 Turkish diplomats killed in Erbil shooting

Holy See Apostolic Nuncio expresses Vatican’s support for Armenia reforms

Armenia PM has new Protocol Officer

Dollar loses value in Armenia

Family killed in car crash in Krasnodar were from Lernakert village of Armenia's Shirak Province

Karabakh President signs 14 laws, including law on referendum

Karabakh FM meets with Armenia National Security Council Secretary

Armenia PM congratulates newly elected European Commission President

Armenia Ombudsman on medical services at penitentiary institutions

UK government communications’ service experts in Armenia, present their track-record

Armenia Ombudsman to meet with serviceman Yuri Broyan today

Karabakh defense minister, Armenia Security Council secretary confer on situation at line of contact with Azerbaijan

Armenian family killed in Russian tragic accident

Ucom completes placement of AMD and USD bonds

Head of Armenian Yelpin village: Adversary has been shooting in our direction since July 11

Armenia army rear security discussed at MOD

Armenia’s Avinyan to UN official: Turkey’s Araks River reservoir construction projects are worrisome

Armenian Deputy Justice Minister Tigran Khachikyan resigns

Russian FM: Armenia is Russia's key partner in South Caucasus

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to be new German Defense Minister

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fired at Yelpin village, from Nakhchivan

Ararat Mirzoyan meets U.S. Senate Republican Majority leader Mitch McConnell

Office of Human Rights Defender examines appeal of Armenia 2nd President’s lawyers

Ombudsman: We will make sure ratification of conventions contradicting Constitution is excluded

Air Moldova passenger plane engine malfunctions in air, aircraft successfully lands thanks to Armenian pilots

Russian FM calls conditions for resumption of direct Russia-Georgia flights

US hopes to hold talks with North Korea on denuclearization

Armenian delegation led by parliament speaker participates in leaders’ forum in Washington

Avinyan: Armenia can be at forefront of 4th industrial revolution

Armenia Deputy Police Chief to participate in discussions on EU visa liberalization in Vienna

Srbuhi Galyan appointed Deputy Minister of Justice

President Sarkissian to Chancellor Merkel: Your contribution to development of Armenian-German relations is undeniable

Pashinyan hails Germany assistance in implementation of reforms in Armenia

Trump’s ex-advisor banned from using Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

US Congress condemns Trump for attacking four Democrats

Karabakh President, Armenia Security Council chief discuss cooperation

Peru’s ex-president arrested in US

Armenia lawmakers at US Congress forum: This is unique initiative

Newspaper: Armenia’s receiving of money from EU is delayed

US congressman wants to find out whether Pentagon used ticks as biological weapon

Renowned Armenian actor dies aged 67

Venice Commission's announcement on judicial reforms to be made in Armenia

US Secretary of State hopes Washington and Pyongyang are resourceful

Trump says he has made great progress with Iran

Germany's Ursula von der Leyen elected European Commission president

Mark Esper: War with Iran would be a "catastrophe"

Former Armenia justice minister on authorities' repressions against Constitutional Court judges

Armenia Ombudsman visits Prkutyun Center for Disabled Children and Youth

Ukraine to change ambassador in Armenia

Armenia second President's attorneys file cassation appeal

Armenian government to consider assistance to persons affected by March 1, 2008 events

China says Trump 'misleading' people

Newly appointed Czech Ambassador presents copies of Letters of Credence to Armenia Deputy FM

IMF head submits her resignation

PM: 14.4% more foreigners arrived in Armenia in 2019

Armenia Economy Ministry officials, Eurasian Economic Commission representative hold meeting

Atlantic Council: For Armenia’s Pashinyan, Poroshenko’s presidency should serve as cautionary tale

Iranian tries to smuggle drugs to Armenia

Armenia to host session of CIS Tourism Council in 2021

Armenia National Security Council Secretary to meet with Karabakh's military-political leadership

Armenia National Security Service holds session under Director's instruction

Armenia President signs laws

Armenia Defense Minister receives experts of UK Government Communication Service

Karabakh President visits Karkar Tourist Resort Complex in Stepanakert

Iran, Armenia ‘likely’ to exchange trade with local currencies

Armenia PM receives Co-Chair of Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France

Armenia Defense Minister receives US Ambassador

Tehran: Uranium enrichment level in Iran doesn't exceed 4.5%

Armenia defense minister attends opening of Yerkrapah Volunteer Land Defenders Union training camp

Ukrainian president to replace Ukraine’s ambassadors in 12 countries

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenian Embassy in Georgia lawyer visits citizen detained for transporting radioactive substance

Russia court hands down verdict for Armenian charged with murder

Iran’s authorities confirm detention of French-Iranian researcher

Ecologist: Armenian Government should be responsible for situation in Lake Sevan

Parliamentary committee for Four-Day Artsakh War investigation on documents to be examined

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office files appeal regarding attachment of ex-officials' assets

Parliament speaker: We would like for US to not put pressure on Armenia in context of Iran sanctions