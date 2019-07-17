Armenian environmentalist on use of water from Armenia's artesian basins

Back in 2008, the government had asked scientists to find out how much water would be needed to use from the artesian basins of Armenia.
This is what environmentalist Karine Danielyan said during a working debate entitled “Issues of Lake Sevan and the Paths for Solutions” and organized by the Prosperous Armenia Party.
Moreover, she stated that studies show that Armenia uses the resources of artesian basins a little more than can be used and that the country should use fewer resources.
The environmentalist stated that this serves as a brilliant example of the government’s attitude towards scientists’ activities and the outcomes of their work.