Nelson Mandela International Day was established by the UN General Assembly on November 2009 and is celebrated annually on July 18, the birthday of one of the most famous fighters against the apartheid regime (racial discrimination) in South Africa.
Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was the first black president of South Africa. He was one of the most famous activists in the fight for human rights, for which he spent 26 years in prison. In 1990, a human rights activist was released from prison, and in 1993 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
Various events are being held at UN information centers and political institutions around the world annually dedicated to Nelson Mandela International Day.