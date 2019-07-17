News
Armenia PM, Holy See Apostolic Nuncio discuss Armenia-Vatican relations
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today the Holy See Apostolic Nuncio to Armenia, The Most Reverend Jose Avelino Bettencourt, as reported the news service of the Staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Welcoming the Holy See Apostolic Nuncio to the government, the Prime Minister highly appreciated his remarkable efforts for the strengthening of the relations between Armenia and the Holy See and noted that Armenia attaches importance to the deepening of bilateral ties and the enhancement of relations between the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church and the Roman Catholic Church.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister of Armenia for the reception, the Holy See Apostolic Nuncio stated that Armenia and the Vatican have had special relations since Armenia’s independence, said he is glad to be in Armenia in a period of historic changes and expressed the willingness of the Holy See to assist Armenia in developing and advancing.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects for further deepening of the relations between Armenia and the Vatican.

Pashinyan asked to transmit his warm wishes to Pope Francis and stated that Armenia and Armenians express gratitude to Pope Francis and the Vatican for recognizing the Armenian Genocide during the homily dedicated to the Centennial of the Armenian Genocide and for making a great contribution to international recognition of the Armenian Genocide with that.
