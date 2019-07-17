News
Wednesday
July 17
News
Turkish court sentences 9 for different periods under Hrant Dink murder case
Turkish court sentences 9 for different periods under Hrant Dink murder case
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A Turkish court sentenced today nine people for different periods under the case of the murder of well-known Istanbul-Armenian intellectual, founder of Agos Armenian Weekly Hrant Dink in 2007, as reported Agos.

The trial over the murder continues, and the court has rendered a verdict for 9 people.

Erhan Tuncel, suspected of murdering Dink, has been sentenced to 99 years and 6 months. Yasin Hayal, who had been sentenced to life in prison earlier, has been sentenced to 7 years and 6 months for forming and managing an armed group.

Ogyun Samast, who had been sentenced to 16 years in prison, was sentenced to 2 years and six months for joining an armed group. Samast has also been sentenced to 22 years and 10 months in prison for murdering Dink.

Four other suspects have been sentenced to at least 2 years in prison for participating in the murder, and two accused-on-trial, including Hayal’s brother, have been acquitted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
