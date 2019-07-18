Zarif: Iran will never start a war, but will defend its soil

Iran “will never start a war,” but “will defend its territory”, said in an interview with CNN, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
According to him, the administration of US President Donald Trump is already waging an economic war against the civilian population of Iran.
The US-educated foreign minister said that "we all need to work in order to avoid war," but added that "there is a war going on right now. It's an economic war -- an economic war against Iran targets civilian population.”
Asked by Zakaria about the possibility of a war with the US, Zarif said, "you cannot simply disregard a possibility of a disaster."
"We defend our territory. The United States drone entered Iranian territory, entered Iranian airspace. It was shot down, because even without entering Iranian airspace, it could spy over our entire territory ... it not only threatened our territorial integrity, but it was threatening our national security. We will not tolerate foreigners coming 6,000 miles from their shores to our shores and threatening our national sovereignty and stability,” he said.