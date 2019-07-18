Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with Armenian American organizations

During the working visit to Washington, Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia has had meetings with members of the Armenian National Committee of America and the Armenian Assembly of America.
During the meetings, Ararat Mirzoyan attached importance to the role of the two organizations in Armenian-American relations and presented the agenda for the reforms underway in Armenia.
The parliamentary speaker and the representatives of the organizations discussed several programs for the enhancement of Armenian-American relations, to the implementation of which the two organizations can make their contributions.