Russia ready to supply Turkey with Su-35 fighters

Russia is ready to supply Turkey with Su-35 fighter jets if Ankara has such a desire, Rostec chief Sergei Chemezov said on Thursday.
"If our Turkish colleagues express an interest, we are ready to discuss the deliveries of Su-35," TASS reported quoting Chemezov.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump, commenting on the delivery of Russian anti-aircraft systems S-400 to Turkey, said that Ankara will no longer be able to count on buying US F-35 fighters.
The United States officially excluded Turkey from the F-35 fighter program.
According to the US, Ankara would not receive them in connection with the purchase of the Russian S-400s.