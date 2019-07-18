News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 18
USD
476.41
EUR
535.1
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.41
EUR
535.1
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Russia ready to supply Turkey with Su-35 fighters
Russia ready to supply Turkey with Su-35 fighters
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Russia is ready to supply Turkey with Su-35 fighter jets if Ankara has such a desire, Rostec chief Sergei Chemezov said on Thursday.

"If our Turkish colleagues express an interest, we are ready to discuss the deliveries of Su-35," TASS reported quoting Chemezov.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, commenting on the delivery of Russian anti-aircraft systems S-400 to Turkey, said that Ankara will no longer be able to count on buying US F-35 fighters.

The United States officially excluded Turkey from the F-35 fighter program.

According to the US, Ankara would not receive them in connection with the purchase of the Russian S-400s.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos