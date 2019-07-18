Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan on Dink case verdict

Demonstrators block path of Armenia Police Chief and National Security Service Director in Ijevan

NEWS.am daily digest: 18.07.19

Pakistani authorities arrest former PM

Raising California's sea level by the end of the century could be catastrophic

Czech Republic Ambassador to Armenia presented his credentials to President Sarkissian

Armenia PM hosts Premier of Australia's New South Wales

Gordon Brown: Boris Johnson could be last UK PM

Armenia National Security Service Director: Demonstration in Ijevan was provocation

Russia ready to supply Turkey with Su-35 fighters

UK urges Iran to ease tensions in Persian Gulf

France: G7 FMs reach consensus on taxing digital giants

Documents, drives related to Robert Kocharyan's case seized from judge's office

Armenia minister: There are many solar panels on roofs of homes in villages

New Spain ambassador hands letters of credence Armenia President

Karabakh Parliament to convene special sitting

Armenian-Iranian border interstate road rehabilitation project launched

Zarif: US "shot itself in the foot," by withdrawing from nuclear deal

Ismail Demir: Turkish defense companies may suffer temporary losses after US decision

Armenia National Security Service Director: Situation in Ijevan truly troubling

Armenia analyst: Ijevan events will drop authorities’ standing

Armenia National Security Service Director arrives in Ijevan

Armenian political party leader: We witnessed social upheaval in Ijevan

Putin, Macron discuss Iran

Armenian MP on situation in Ijevan

Dollar goes down in Armenia

Armenia PM: People can swim in Lake Sevan

Armenia Constitutional Court suspends case proceedings, applies to Venice Commission

CNN: US sends 500 militaries to Saudi Arabia

Real estate transactions grew by 24.3% compared to first quarter of 2019 in Armenia

IRGC confiscates foreign tanker in Persian Gulf with contraband fuel

Representatives of Armenia Ombudsman visit apprehended, arrested citizens in Ijevan

Zarif: Iran will never start a war, but will defend its soil

Closed screening of three essay films devoted to Armenian Kingdom of Cilicia held in Beirut

Armenia official at UN forum: We are committed to continuing “smart development” agenda

Deputy PM: Armenia wants to expand cooperation with UNDP

Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with Armenian American organizations

Relatives of detainees in Ijevan gather outside regional administration building

Armenia President receives Premier Gladys Berejiklian of Australia’s New South Wales

US House of Representatives approves resolutions banning Saudi Arabian, UAE arms sales

US officials: Erdogan needs S-400 to protect against his air force

Armenia’s Pashinyan on Ijevan clashes: No one can speak with government with blackmail

ResponsAbility launches $ 175 m blended finance impact securitization transaction arranged by JP Morgan

Armenia government allocates additional funding to Economy Ministry’s Tourism Committee

Armenia PM on Ijevan incident: Any attempt to impose unlawful conditions upon government will get harshest counteraction

12 killed as anime studio set on fire in Japan

PM on clashes in Armenia’s Ijevan: We will stop illegal cutting down of trees

Nelson Mandela International Day

Armenia's High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs’ working visit to Moscow kicks off

Charges against Kevin Spacey dropped

NATO chief says Turkey remains important ally despite Russian S-400s deal

Avinyan: Joining of Russia, Georgia, Armenia, Iran energy grids can be completed in 2-3 years

Criminal case initiated after clashes between Armenia police and demonstrators in Ijevan

Newspaper: Armenia parliament speaker’s current US visit to cost over $60k on state budget

US House of Representatives votes against Trump impeachment resolution

11 people, including 8 police, hospitalized after clashes between police and demonstrators in Ijevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia provincial governor on Ijevan incidents: No unlawful demand of demonstrators has been met

Book devoted to architecture of Armenian cathedrals in Ukraine released in Kiev

Armenia's Pashinyan on his call to block entrances to and exits from courts

Armenia PM against government amending the Constitution

Armenia PM on criminal cases and investigators' salaries

Armenia PM: Goal is to have impartial court, not to conduct vetting

Armenia PM: There is poor management, but it's not my team's fault

Armenia PM on solution to Nagorno-Karabakh issue, casualties

Armenia PM raising issue of changing Constitutional Court President

Turkish court sentences 9 for different periods under Hrant Dink murder case

Turkey's Deputy Consul in Iraqi Kurdistan killed in Erbil

Armenia PM on Venice Commission

NEWS.am daily digest: 17.07.19

Armenia PM, Holy See Apostolic Nuncio discuss Armenia-Vatican relations

Greek MPs take oath of office

European Commission launches antitrust investigation against Amazon

Armenia Police Chief, victims' families pay tribute to police officers killed at Patrol Sentry Service Regiment

One killed in Armenia road accident (PHOTOS)

Acting CSTO Secretary General urges to create standards of conduct in the information field under UN

Armenia President visits Yerevan Municipality

Armenia FM, US Department of State representative touch upon Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Expert: Armenia "transports" 1,500,000,000 cubic meters of water to Azerbaijan

Armenia Deputy PM meets with new Director-General of UN Office at Geneva

Armenian political party leader on Armenia's authorities and Karabakh

Bill Gates no longer 2nd richest billionaire

Karabakh defense minister visits some military units, frontline

Armenian environmentalist on use of water from Armenia's artesian basins

Ararat Mirzoyan, Nancy Pelosi discuss Armenian-American relations

Eurasian Economic Union exchange rate policy advisory board to be set up

Armenia minister receives British Council education officer

Armenia PM holds consultation over public procurement

3 Turkish diplomats killed in Erbil shooting

Holy See Apostolic Nuncio expresses Vatican’s support for Armenia reforms

Armenia PM has new Protocol Officer

Dollar loses value in Armenia

Family killed in car crash in Krasnodar were from Lernakert village of Armenia's Shirak Province

Karabakh President signs 14 laws, including law on referendum

Karabakh FM meets with Armenia National Security Council Secretary

Human-centric architecture: Discussions by Galaxy Group of Companies and PechaKucha organizers (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM congratulates newly elected European Commission President

Armenia Ombudsman on medical services at penitentiary institutions

UK government communications’ service experts in Armenia, present their track-record

Armenia Ombudsman to meet with serviceman Yuri Broyan today

Karabakh defense minister, Armenia Security Council secretary confer on situation at line of contact with Azerbaijan