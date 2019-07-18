New Spain ambassador hands letters of credence Armenia President

The newly appointed ambassador of Spain to Armenia, Fernando Valderrama Pareja—with diplomatic residence in Moscow—, on Thursday handed his letters of credence President Armen Sarkissian.
Sarkissian congratulated the ambassador on his appointment, and wished him a productive diplomatic mission in Armenia.
Noting that the friendly relations between the Armenian and Spanish peoples have an age-old history, the President considered it necessary to intensify the efforts to strengthen mutually beneficial ties and to develop cooperation.
Ambassador Pareja, for his part, said he was glad to represent his country in Armenia, and noted that throughout his activities, he met Armenians virtually everywhere, and he has a very warm disposition towards them.
The diplomat stressed that his activities—as the Spanish ambassador to Armenia—will be directed particularly at making Armenia and Spain mutually more recognizable—with their culture, history, and investment opportunities—as well as contributing to the establishment of business ties and active contacts in various domains.
The interlocutors especially highlighted the great potential of cooperation in tourism, and, also, considered collaboration in high tech to be promising.