Czech Republic Ambassador to Armenia presented his credentials to President Sarkissian

The newly appointed Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Armenia Mr. Bedřich Kopecký presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, Armenian President’s press service reported.
President Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador on receiving a diplomatic mission in Armenia and wished him productive work.
He noted that Armenia, having a comprehensive and expanded partnership agreement with the EU, is also a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and can act as a bridge for access to different markets.
The Ambassador, in his turn, said that there is great potential for deepening cooperation with Armenia in the economic sphere.
He expressed readiness to contribute to the further activation of bilateral relations as well as the deepening of cooperation within the Eastern Partnership.