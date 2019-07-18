Armenia Ombudsman receives French Ambassador

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote, as reported the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia.
The state of human rights protection in Armenia, the activities, areas of activities and scope of powers of the Ombudsman, as well as the conventional statuses and international cooperation were discussed during the meeting.
Arman Tatoyan presented the activities being carried out for protection of the rights of women and children and prevention of violence against them and the systemic steps being taken to raise public awareness.
The parties also discussed issues on the visit to French School #10 in Gyumri during the upcoming visit of French Ombudsman Jacques Toubon to Armenia (the school was opened by Jacques Toubon and Charles Aznavour following the earthquake in 1988).