Syrian Grand Mufti visits Armenian humanitarian mission's headquarters in Aleppo

The Consulate General of Armenia in Aleppo organized today the visit of the delegation led by Grand Mufti Ahmad Badr Al Din Hasoun of the Syrian Arab Republic to the headquarters of the Armenian humanitarian mission in Aleppo. As reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, during the meeting, Grand Mufti Ahmad Badr Al Din Hasoun talked about the special role of the Armenian community of Syria and stated that Armenians have been and will always be an integral part of the Syrian society. He also touched upon the great contributions that Armenians have made to culture, science and education in Syria.

In regard to the activities of the Armenian humanitarian mission, the Grand Mufti of Syria transmitted to the authorities and people of the Republic of Armenia the gratitude of the Syrian authorities and stressed that the Syrian people are highly sympathetic with and highly appreciate the humanitarian efforts of the mission in the healthcare sector and in the field of humanitarian demining.

In his turn, the Consul General stated that the diplomatic missions of Armenia operating in Damascus and Aleppo have worked in full throughout the Syrian crisis and that Armenia has sent humanitarian aid to the friendly Syrians, viewing it as first and foremost a manifestation of moral duty.

Expressing gratitude to the Grand Mufti for his visit to the headquarters and for the high appreciation and confidence, representative of the humanitarian mission to the Consulate General of Armenia Arkady Tonoyan stated that all Armenians around the world always remember the great humanitarianism of the Syrians towards Armenians and that the activities of the humanitarian mission are Armenia’s support to Syria, which is in a war.