Disciplinary Committee addresses Armenia Police Chief to dismiss 7 officers

The Disciplinary Committee of the Police of Armenia held today a regular session chaired by First Deputy Chief of Police, Chair of the Disciplinary Committee Arman Sargsyan, as reported the news service of the Police.
The meeting was devoted to consideration of the materials and conclusions of the official examination conducted by ten police officers.
Establishing the factual circumstances, the Disciplinary Committee made a decision to address the Chief of Police to terminate official examination regarding one police officer and apply the “strict warning” disciplinary penalty against two police officers and the “dismissal from police service” disciplinary penalty against seven police officers.