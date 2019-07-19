Pentagon concerned about Indian intention to buy Russian S-400s

The head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Philip Davidson, says the acquisition of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems from India by India is a problem, TASS reported.
According to him, India is the largest buyer and owner of military transport aircraft C-17 in the world, with the exception of the US.
He noted the purchase of Russian air defense systems is unprofitable for India as the American equipment manifests itself much better in the context of compatibility and interchangeability.
New Delhi announced its intention to acquire the S-400s in 2015. The contract for the supply of the Triumph S-400 anti-aircraft missile system worth $ 5.43 billion was signed during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India in 2018. This has caused serious discontent in Washington, as it threatens to impose sanctions on states that acquire weapons and military equipment from Russia. However, India declares that it does not intend to abandon the Russian missiles.