Armenia, KfW Bank sign grant agreements
Armenia, KfW Bank sign grant agreements
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia and the KfW Development Bank on Thursday signed two grant agreements totaling €3 million.

The first is a €300,000 grant agreement for funding the expert services of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) program.

And the second is a €2,700,000 grant agreement for funding the expert services accompanying the ESIA events, and for paying the foreign exchange costs.

At the end of the signing ceremony, the KfW Development Bank representatives stressed the importance of continued productive cooperation, and expressed the hope that this cooperation will develop in new domains.
