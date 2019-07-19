Karabakh President convenes extended consultation in Tigranakert

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday convened an extended consultation in Tigranakert town, and devoted to agricultural development and the resolution of the problems this domain faces.
The minister of agriculture, director of the State Service of Emergency Situations, and heads of relevant agencies and regional administrations delivered respective reports, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In conclusion, President Sahakyan gave instructions to the heads of the concerned agencies toward proper resolution of the issues under discussion, and stressed the need for targeted and coordinated work by central, regional, and local government officials.
Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan, members of the Cabinet, heads of regional administrations, and several other officials also attended this consultation.