Two passengers still in hospital after Moscow-Yerevan flight incident
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

MOSCOW. – After the incident on board the Boeing 747 that was to conduct the Moscow-Yerevan flight from the Sheremetyevo International Airport, two of the passengers from those evacuated from this plane are still in hospital. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the embassy of Armenia in Russia.

“The [two] persons (born in 1965 and 1974) are under the supervision of doctors,” the embassy informed. “One of the citizens was diagnosed with aggravation of diabetes; the other person sustained bodily injuries.

“Most of the passengers of the flight left for Yerevan on board another aircraft. [But] 19 [other] passengers refused to fly.”

Flight to Yerevan aborted at Moscow airport, passengers evacuated
