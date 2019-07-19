Flight to Yerevan aborted at Moscow airport, passengers evacuated

A Nordwind Airlines passenger plane, which was to head from Moscow to Yerevan, aborted this flight at the Sheremetyevo Alexander S. Pushkin International Airport of the Russian capital city because the smoke signal went off at the cockpit of this aircraft. RIA Novosti and TASS have reported this, citing the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).

According to the MES, this smoke signal went off when the plane was already on the runway. As a result, the flight was aborted, and this plane’s passengers were evacuated.

According to verified information, eight people were injured—and two of them were hospitalized.

Sheremetyevo Airport Public Relations Director Anna Zakharchenko stated that five passengers had sustained moderate injuries. According to her, the smoke appeared in the passenger’s section when the plane was getting ready to take off.

The captain of this plane informed the ground crew about this non-standard situation on board, and therefore he decided to abort this flight.

There were 187 people were on board this aircraft.

An alternate plane was prepared for the flight to Yerevan.

According to a Nordwind Airlines representative, this flight was aborted because an unknown smell had spread inside this airplane.

This was flight 4477 which a Boeing 737 was to conduct. It was scheduled to take off from Moscow at 12:45am local time, but instead, this flight to Yerevan departed at 5:19am Moscow time—and by another aircraft.

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has set up a special commission to find out the causes of this incident.