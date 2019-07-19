Defense minister, UK ambassador, discuss “Human rights and women in the Armed Forces in Armenia” project

YEREVAN. – Armenian Defense Minister Tavit Tonoyan on Thursday received UK Ambassador Judith Farnworth, and head of the Council of Europe (CoE) Office in Yerevan, Natalia Voutova.
They discussed the new “Human rights and women in the Armed Forces in Armenia” national project, which is funded by the UK government and implemented by the CoE Office in Yerevan, and underscored the need for the continuity of this project, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The main objective of this project is to assist in a more effective protection of human rights in the Armenian Armed Forces, to ensure equal opportunities for female soldiers, and to assist in the capacity building of the MOD Human Rights and Good Behaviour Centre.