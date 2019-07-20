US revising naturalization test

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is reviewing the US citizenship test, USCIS informed in a statement.

It is noted that the USCIS is revising the current naturalization test with improvements to ensure it continues to serve as an accurate measure of a naturalization applicant’s civics knowledge and that it reflects best practices in adult education assessments.

“The goal is to create a meaningful, uniform, and efficient test that will assess applicants’ knowledge and understanding of U.S. history, government and values,” the statement also reads.

As per the statement, in December 2018, USCIS formed a naturalization test revision working group, which has been reviewing and updating the naturalization test questions. The working group will also assess potential changes to the speaking portion of the test.

After analysis of the pilot, USCIS will set an implementation date in December 2020, or early 2021.

Section 312 of the US Immigration and Nationality Act outlines the English and civics requirements for naturalization. By law, candidates for naturalization must have “…an understanding of the English language, including an ability to read, write, and speak words in ordinary usage in the English language…” and “…knowledge and understanding of the fundamentals of the history, and of the principles and form of government, of the United States...”