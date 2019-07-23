China MFA: Armenian brandy has become brilliant 'business card' for Armenia

We always view Armenia as a key partner among the CIS countries and as a key partner within the scope of the Belt and Road Initiative. This is what Advisor of the Department of Eastern Europe and Central Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Go Chzhitszyun told Armenian journalists in Beijing.

According to him, the diplomatic relations between China and Armenia continue to grow dynamically even 27 years after they were established.

The Chinese official also noted that, judging from the enhancement of the bilateral ties, the upcoming six months will be more fruitful.

Mr. Chzhitszyun emphasized that, based on the previously signed agreements, it is safe to say that the sectors for cooperation between Yerevan and Beijing are rather wide. “Trade is constantly expanding, and China has been Armenia’s second trading partner for many consecutive years,” he said.

He informed that Armenian brandy was popular among visitors during the first international expo held with the participation of Armenian companies in 2018 in China.

“I would like to say that Armenian brandy has become a brilliant ‘business card’ for Armenia in China. We hope our Armenian friends are able to increase supplies of brandy; this will further promote Armenia’s economic growth,” Go Chzhitszyun noted.

The advisor emphasized that the two countries are establishing strong cooperation in the fields of production capacities and investments, a brilliant example of which is the construction of the North-South Highway, the contractor of which is a Chinese company. He added that the companies of the two countries are currently exploring the opportunities for implementation of joint projects that will promote Armenia’s economic growth and protect the environment.